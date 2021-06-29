Jimmy Holley calling it a career after 44 years in the Legislature

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holley said legislation to put minimum requirements on auto insurance, numerous bills limiting access to abortions, and expanding alcohol sales in the state are some of the highlights of his career.

Holley said he’s proud to have helped the state go from an “anti-business climate” to a business friendly one.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to really change our image to a pro-business state,” he said.

He’s also sponsored product liability and food safety bills — not always the flashiest bills, but important ones.

“I’ve found out over the years that good legislation is not necessarily the popular legislation,” Holley said.

He chairs the Senate Government Affairs Committee and has been a fixture on the General Fund budget committee. Holley is a retired Troy University administrator.

In 2017, Holley was one of the senators behind a bill to create the Legislative Services Agency, putting the non-partisan professionals who provide legal, fiscal and bill-drafting services to lawmakers under one agency to make the Legislature more efficient.