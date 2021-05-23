John Coffee DAR chapter installs officers for 2021-2023

The National Society of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter met recently to install their officers for 2021-2023 and to honor some members for their accomplishments.

Jane Harrod, Chapter Treasurer, was honored by the outgoing Regent, Nell Gilmer, for her exemplary service as the chapter treasurer for the past 11 years by presenting her with one of Gilmer's coveted rugs.

Elizabeth Gillian, Southeast District Director for the Alabama Society DAR, presented pink roses to Nell Gilmer, Regent for 2019-2021. Pink roses are a token of admiration when given to someone and stand for gratitude, grace and joy. Longevity certificates were presented to Jean Russell (50 years); Claire Murphy (10 years); Martha Abernathy (10 years), Dona Jowers (25 years) and Nell Gilmer (40 years).

Elizabeth Gillian, who lives in Wetumpka and is a member of a Montgomery DAR Chapter, was the installing officer for the incoming officers for 2021-2023. They are shown in the photo, from left to right: Secretary Elizabeth Vickers; Parliamentarian Nancy Brunson; Treasurer Jane Harrod; Registrar Cathy Tallino; Gillian; Regent Jacque Hawkins; Vice-Regent Gaye Hines; Librarian Martha Abernathy and outgoing Regent Nell Gilmer. Gilmer passed the gavel to Hawkins as her last official act as Regent.