John Coffee DAR Day of Service

DAR was founded on the ideals of service and members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.

The John Coffee DAR Chapter Service to America Chair Anne Couturier chose the Central Fire Station in Enterprise as the project emphasis for this year and they gave her a date that would be the best time for baked good to be brought to the station by club members to show their appreciation for the dedication, professionalism and caring for the community that is exemplified by firefighters.