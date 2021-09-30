John Coffee DAR Day of Service

Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrate the National DAR Day of Service each year on the anniversary of the organization's founding – Oct 11.
DAR was founded on the ideals of service and members have been dedicated to giving back to their communities through volunteer initiatives ever since.
The John Coffee DAR Chapter Service to America Chair Anne Couturier chose the Central Fire Station in Enterprise as the project emphasis for this year and they gave her a date that would be the best time for baked good to be brought to the station by club members to show their appreciation for the dedication, professionalism and caring for the community that is exemplified by firefighters.
Shown in photo (from left) Fire Chief Chris Davis; Lt Brian Beasley; DAR Service to America Chair Anne Couturier; Capt Bryan Turner; DAR Nell Gilmer; Firefighter Will Richardson; DAR Jane Harrod; Firefighter Bobby Hice; DAR Wendy Zeller; Firefighter Clint Wright and DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins.
For more information about joining DAR, contact Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.