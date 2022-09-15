 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Coffee DAR members attend Meeting of the Districts

  • Updated
  • 0
Two members of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter #3033, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended the 2022 Alabama Meeting of the Districts, which was held at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, Auburn.

Informative workshops, motivational speakers and selected committee reports filled the two-day conference with good information for the attendees to take back to their chapters.

Shown in photo (from left) are John Coffee DAR Registrar Shirley Skinner and John Coffee Regent Jacque Hawkins.

