John Coffee DAR members attend meeting of the districts

Two members of the Alabama Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR) John Coffee Chapter recently attended the 8th Annual Meeting of the Districts of Alabama at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, Auburn, Aug. 19-20.

State Regent Patrice Donnelly's symbol for her term is the butterfly and her motto is "Find Our Wings."

The speaker for the Genealogy Workshop on Friday was the Deputy Director of the Georgia Archives Kayla Barrett.

Informative workshops were held all day Saturday with a range of subjects to choose from.

Shown in photo, from left, are John Coffee DAR Registrar Shirley Skinner and John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins.