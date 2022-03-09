John Coffee DAR members attend state convention

Members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) John Coffee Chapter recently attended the 124th State Convention, March 4-6, 2022, at the Auburn University Hotel and Dixon Convention Center.

Activities included a Cameo Society dinner, workshops for all Regents, State Board of Management meeting, an awards luncheon, Alabama Officer's Club Lane Chapel candlelight dinner, opening night and reception, DAR school breakfast, two business sessions, a membership workshop, Regents night banquet and reception and a memorial service.

Alabama State Regent Patrice Donnelly's project for her term is "To Find our Wings through historic preservation, education and patriotism as we celebrate Kate Duncan Smith DAR School's 100th Anniversary, the 75th Anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act and America's Semiquincentennial."

Shown in photo (from left) Dee Martin, Nell Gilmer and Regent Jacque Hawkins. For information about joining DAR contact Registrar Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.