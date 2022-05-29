John Glanton, Dothan's first Black commissioner, dies at 98

John Glanton Jr., the first Black man elected to Dothan’s governing board and the longest serving city commissioner, died Sunday, May 29, at the age of 98.

Almost 50 years ago, Glanton was a member of a civic club involved in the local Jaycees’ efforts to change the city’s form of government, then operating with a mayor and two city commissioners. The plan was to expand the system to a mayor and four commissioner seats, with one commission ward as a predominantly Black district. Glanton, a homebuilder, was asked to run for the seat, and prevailed. He would stay for three decades, through a second reconfiguration of city government from four commission wards to six commission districts.

In 1973, Glanton arrived at city hall with four other men, newly elected and fresh to municipal government. The slate of elected officials – Jimmy Grant as mayor, and commissioners Glanton, H.T. Martin, Jack Collier, and James L. Rogers – learned the ropes together.

During his tenure, Dothan’s municipal workforce became more diverse, with Black employees hired into areas of municipal services like firefighting for the first time.

After his tenure in elected office, Glanton remained active in civic life and as a mentor for young people.

Services for John Glanton Jr. have not been made final. Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary is handling arrangements.