John Gormley announces candidacy for County Commission District 4

John Gormley, a Dothan-based continuing legal education provider, announced his candidacy on Monday for the Houston County District 4 seat being vacated by Brandon Shoupe in his campaign for Houston County commission chairman.

Gormley has been in the legal arena in some capacity his entire adult life, the first several years in law enforcement and for the past 25 years he has provided continuing legal education seminars to lawyers and police officers in many states with his seminars accredited by the state supreme court, state bar association, or police standards commission in the states where they are presented.

Gormley has served the Dothan community in the past 20 years as a past president of the Dothan Rotary Club, past chairman of the Houston County Republican Executive Committee, former member of the Alabama State Republican Executive committee, founder of the Celebrate Recovery ministry at Harbor Church, and currently serves on the Salvation Army Advisory Board.

John is married to Charlotte Gormley, who retired with 30 years service as a sergeant field supervisor with the Dothan Police Department. She currently serves as a school protection officer with the police department.

Gormley and his wife serve, as needed, as staff chaplain and a funeral assistant with First Family Funeral Care.

Gormley said his platform is simple -- making sure that the taxpayers of Houston County are getting the best return on their investment. He said he knows, being a businessman, that if you watch the pennies, the dollars will take care of themselves.