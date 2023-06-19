Vernon Johnson, CEO of Dale Medical Center, Ozark, was elected to the Alabama Hospital Association Board of Trustees as the secretary-treasurer during the organization's annual meeting last week.

“We are thrilled to have Vernon’s leadership on our Board and as an officer,” Donald E. Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said. “He is a strong advocate for quality healthcare, and we are looking forward to what his clinical and administrative expertise will bring to our Board and members.”

Johnson started working at Dale Medical Center in 1994 and eventually became CEO in 2003. He holds an undergraduate degree in business, an associate degree in respiratory therapy, and a Master of Science in health administration degree from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Johnson has served on a variety of different committees of the Alabama Hospital Association and as chairman of its Psychiatric Workgroup, Image Task Force, and president of the Southeast Hospital Council. He has also chaired the Alabama Board of Respiratory Therapy and served on the boards of Wallace College of Nursing and the Alabama Board of Medical Equipment.

In the community, Johnson has been president of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, and a chairman of Relay for Life and Dale County United Way. In 2014, he was the recipient of the George C. Wallace Alumni of the Year.

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.