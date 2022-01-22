Jones, May bid farewell to TV news roles

With more than four decades in television news, Reginald Jones and Wayne May have worked a lot of stories and seen a lot of changes.
Jones has been with WTVY News in Dothan for 24 years, while May has 35 years with the station. At the end of January, however, the two will retire and bid farewell to television news.
Jones said he’ll miss the friendships and newsroom camaraderie and mentoring young journalists, which he said has been a privilege.
Despite industry changes and challenges, Jones and May said at its heart journalism is still the same – tell the truth and tell it fairly. In the end, May said that is what he will miss most.
“I always got a lot of satisfaction at the end of the day knowing that if we did our jobs right, we found out everything that was important on that day, and we told people about it,” May said. “We tried to be as truthful and fair about it as possible and let them make up their own minds about it. That was one of the best things about the job. It was all about the truth.”
History
A native of Union Springs, Wayne May started in broadcast news in the summer of 1978, working for public television in Montgomery. He worked for Dothan’s WDHN followed by a stint at WMBB in Panama City. He returned to Dothan to do public relations for National Healthcare, an experience that was never quite the right fit for May.
“I quickly found out that it’s easier to tell the truth than somebody else’s version of the truth,” May said.
When the health care management company fell on hard times, May made his return to news on Jan. 31, 1987, with WTVY. He spent years as a reporter and became the station’s assignment manager in 2004. Other than some reporting during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, May has not been on-air since.
“It never ceases to amaze me, I still go out and even though I’ve got a mask on and a beard now, I still get ‘Didn’t you used to be on the news?’ I still get it,” May said. “It just amazes me that some people’s memories are so good.”
For Reginald Jones, a life in news reporting started in his home town of Albany, Georgia, at WALB-TV. He started there a few months before graduating college and remained at the station in Albany for about four years before moving to Atlanta and taking a crack at public relations.
He got back in journalism in 1989 with the NBC affiliate WOWL in Florence, Alabama, before he moved on to WMGT in Macon, Georgia. He was with the station in 1992 when ownership decided to shut down the station’s news operation.
Jones got a job in Huntsville at WAAY-TV. He was lured to Dothan in 1997 and became an executive producer and took over the 5 o’clock anchor desk. His plan was to stay in Dothan two years.
“I’m still working on it,” Jones said.
He stayed in Dothan because of his work preaching with a local church. God, it seemed, had more in mind for Jones in the Wiregrass. Jones is still preaching at the church today.
“My plan was to come and stay two years – that was not his plan,” Jones said. “So, it’s always best to go with his plan.”
Upon their retirements, Jones plans to keep preaching at South Park Church of Christ and devote more time to his ministry, while May plans to spend more time with his 10 grandchildren, ages 1 to 11.
Changes
There have been a lot of changes in the news industry during their time in journalism.
News reporters are now multimedia reporters, May said, and people have a tendency to put too much credence in what they see on social media, fueling the spread of misinformation on all sorts of topics and events. Like it or not, there is a bias in national news outlets on both sides of the political spectrum, May said.
“I think it can be very confusing as a viewer or a listener or a reader to try to determine what the truth is,” May said.
Jones said he thinks the quality of journalism has diminished over the years. There’s so much speculation and innuendo on social media, he said, that there’s a lot of cynicism in people’s appetite for information and their belief in what is put out by news organizations. And people don’t want to invest time in doing research and checking the legitimacy of a source – they want information right away, making information from a Facebook post that much more appealing.
“It makes our job a little more difficult, I think, because you have so many competing voices out there,” Jones said.
That one story
There have been deadly tornadoes and too many other news stories to count, but both Jones and May said when it comes to Wiregrass news stories, one stands out.
In 2013, the Midland City bunker hostage situation attracted national and international attention, drawing media outlets from all over to Midland City.
Events unfolded after Jimmy Lee Dykes boarded a Dale County school bus, killed driver Charles Poland Jr., abducted a 5-year-old boy, and took the boy into an underground bunker. The hostage crisis lasted seven days – Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 – before law enforcement agents raided the bunker, killed Dykes, and rescued the child.
The hostage crisis was that one story that stuck with both Jones and May.
“That was probably the most impactful as far as emotionally,” Jones said. “It was just emotionally draining… A lot of times we cover these stories that are tragic and they can work on us emotionally sometimes, and just to think what that little boy might have gone through in that bunker for those days.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.