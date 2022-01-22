Jones, May bid farewell to TV news roles

“I’m still working on it,” Jones said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He stayed in Dothan because of his work preaching with a local church. God, it seemed, had more in mind for Jones in the Wiregrass. Jones is still preaching at the church today.

“My plan was to come and stay two years – that was not his plan,” Jones said. “So, it’s always best to go with his plan.”

Upon their retirements, Jones plans to keep preaching at South Park Church of Christ and devote more time to his ministry, while May plans to spend more time with his 10 grandchildren, ages 1 to 11.

Changes

There have been a lot of changes in the news industry during their time in journalism.

News reporters are now multimedia reporters, May said, and people have a tendency to put too much credence in what they see on social media, fueling the spread of misinformation on all sorts of topics and events. Like it or not, there is a bias in national news outlets on both sides of the political spectrum, May said.

“I think it can be very confusing as a viewer or a listener or a reader to try to determine what the truth is,” May said.