Jordan Sampson receives Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the pinnacle of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and it's available exclusively to Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (9-12 grade). Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) would like to recognize Daphne High School graduate Jordan Sampson for receiving the Gold Award and the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship.
Through the Gold Award, girls engage in a rigorous leadership process, as they tackle issues they're passionate about to create long-term, sustainable change. To earn the Gold Award, girls typically spend one to two years exploring the root cause of a local or global issue and partner with the community to create lasting solutions.
The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the Gold Award. Jordan’s outstanding Gold Award project demonstrated measurable and sustainable impact and addressed an issue of national and global significance, proving that Girl Scouts of courage, confidence, and character truly do make the world a better place. As a scholarship recipient, Jordan will receive special recognition during our 2021 Girl Scouts Change the World celebration on October 9, 2021, a promotion that will help her reach a broad audience while highlighting the impact of her Gold Award, and a total of $2,000 in academic scholarships.
For Jordan’s project, she educated high school students on the legal documents they agree to when clicking “I Agree” when signing up for a social media platform. Most teens fail to read the legal documents they are agreeing to, so she created a 6-minute educational video regarding those documents and their contents. She also included a pre and post-quiz within the video. Jordan’s video is now a part of the Baldwin County Public School System’s Internet Safety curriculum and has been widely spread across the county to inform high school students of the danger of not knowing social media laws.
Jordan is a social media curator and designer and noticed that many people did not quite understand or even know what they were agreeing to when signing up for social media accounts. Since Jordan started her social media career at a young age, she wanted to be able to educate people of all ages on the legal aspects of social media. Jordan is now a sophomore at Savannah State University where she is majoring in Global Logistics and International Business while also obtaining a minor in Spanish.
Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, and find solutions to social issues all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. Earning the Gold Award is just one of the amazing things girls can do as part of Girl Scouts. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, visit www.girlscoutssa.org.
