Jordan Sampson receives Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the pinnacle of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and it's available exclusively to Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (9-12 grade). Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) would like to recognize Daphne High School graduate Jordan Sampson for receiving the Gold Award and the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship.

Through the Gold Award, girls engage in a rigorous leadership process, as they tackle issues they're passionate about to create long-term, sustainable change. To earn the Gold Award, girls typically spend one to two years exploring the root cause of a local or global issue and partner with the community to create lasting solutions.

The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the Gold Award. Jordan’s outstanding Gold Award project demonstrated measurable and sustainable impact and addressed an issue of national and global significance, proving that Girl Scouts of courage, confidence, and character truly do make the world a better place. As a scholarship recipient, Jordan will receive special recognition during our 2021 Girl Scouts Change the World celebration on October 9, 2021, a promotion that will help her reach a broad audience while highlighting the impact of her Gold Award, and a total of $2,000 in academic scholarships.