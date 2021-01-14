 Skip to main content
JSU announces Fall 2020 Honor's List
JACKSONVILLE – Nearly 30 percent of Jacksonville State University's undergraduates made the Honor's List for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2020, despite the struggles of studying during a global pandemic. Local honorees included:

Taylor Ingram of Eufaula, Dean's List, Integrated Studies Major

Zatisha Starling of Eufaula, Dean's List, Exercise Science/Wellness Major

Anna Pearce of Dothan, President's List, Nursing Major

Vanessa Evans-Thomas of Dothan, President's List, Respiratory Therapy Major

Flor Gordillo of Dothan, President's List, English Major

Madison Ruthig of Dothan, Dean's List, Forensic Investigation Major

Lynsey Manning of Elba, President's List, Family and Consumer Sciences Major

Sierra Tolhurst of Enterprise, Dean's List, Music Major

Vincente Cody of Headland, Dean's List, Family and Consumer Sciences Major

Jasmine Reynolds of Headland, Dean's List, Nursing_Undecided Major

Jeremiah Harris of Shorterville, Dean's List, Physical Education Major

Nearly 2,300 of the university's roughly 7,750 undergraduate students were named to the Dean's or President's List.

To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.

JSU kicked off the Spring 2021 semester on Jan. 12.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.

Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

