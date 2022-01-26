 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JSU announces Fall 2021 President’s List, Dean’s List, graduates
JSU announces Fall 2021 President's List, Dean's List, graduates

JACKSONVILLE – Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2021. Local honorees include:

Zatisha Starling of Eufaula

Emilia Stokes of Glenwood

Suneet Sharma of Enterprise

Jasmine Reynolds of Headland

Bailey Joyner of Newton

Sutherlin Williams of Newton

Aubrey Bond of Newton

More than 1,200 students have been named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2021. Local honorees include:

Tyler Mayo of Eufaula

Emilie Stokes of Glenwood

Evyn Meredeth of Dothan

Kamryn Whatley of Dothan

Samuel Gilligan of Dothan

Cheyenne Turley of Daleville

Vincente Cody of Headland

Lataya Clay of Skipperville

To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

More than 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's Fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 10. Local students include:

Samantha Davis of Dothan

Jordyn Holland of Hartford

Zatisha Starling of Eufaula

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

