JSU announces Fall 2021 President’s List, Dean’s List, graduates

JACKSONVILLE – Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2021. Local honorees include:
Zatisha Starling of Eufaula
Emilia Stokes of Glenwood
Suneet Sharma of Enterprise
Jasmine Reynolds of Headland
Bailey Joyner of Newton
Sutherlin Williams of Newton
Aubrey Bond of Newton
More than 1,200 students have been named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2021. Local honorees include:
Tyler Mayo of Eufaula
Emilie Stokes of Glenwood
Evyn Meredeth of Dothan
Kamryn Whatley of Dothan
Samuel Gilligan of Dothan
Cheyenne Turley of Daleville
Vincente Cody of Headland
Lataya Clay of Skipperville
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
More than 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's Fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 10. Local students include:
Samantha Davis of Dothan
Jordyn Holland of Hartford
Zatisha Starling of Eufaula
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.