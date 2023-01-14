JSU announces Fall 2022 President’s List, Dean’s List

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State University named students to the President’s List and Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2022.

Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President's List, including these area students:

Emilia G. Stokes of Glenwood

Keeshaun K. Glanton of Luverne

Trenton Kilby Mancill of Dothan

Suneet Sharma of Enterprise

Stephanie M. Mccray of Ozark

More than 1,300 students were named to the Dean's List, including these area students:

Tyler Anthony Johnson of Luverne

Julia Daniella Daugherty of Dothan

Makaylah E. Harvey of Dothan

Zanea A. Still of Abbeville

Sutherlin Williams of Daleville

Sierra L. Tolhurst of Enterprise

Rachel N. Peterson of Enterprise

Adrianna M. Johnson of Ozark

