JSU announces Fall 2022 President’s List, Dean’s List

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State University named students to the President’s List and Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2022.
Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President's List, including these area students:
Emilia G. Stokes of Glenwood
Keeshaun K. Glanton of Luverne
Trenton Kilby Mancill of Dothan
Suneet Sharma of Enterprise
Stephanie M. Mccray of Ozark
More than 1,300 students were named to the Dean's List, including these area students:
Tyler Anthony Johnson of Luverne
Julia Daniella Daugherty of Dothan
Makaylah E. Harvey of Dothan
Zanea A. Still of Abbeville
Sutherlin Williams of Daleville
Sierra L. Tolhurst of Enterprise
Rachel N. Peterson of Enterprise
Adrianna M. Johnson of Ozark
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.
Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.
To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.