JSU honors Fall 2020 graduates
JACKSONVILLE – More than 600 students were awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University's Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12, including the following local students:

Taylor Dean of Enterprise, BSN in Nursing

Hannah Gordon of Taylor, MSE in Early Childhood Education

Anna Pearce of Dothan, BSN in Nursing

Stevonte Tullis of Cowarts, BS in Exercise Science/Wellness

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.

Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

