JSU honors Fall 2020 graduates

JACKSONVILLE – More than 600 students were awarded degrees at Jacksonville State University's Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12, including the following local students:

Taylor Dean of Enterprise, BSN in Nursing

Hannah Gordon of Taylor, MSE in Early Childhood Education

Anna Pearce of Dothan, BSN in Nursing

Stevonte Tullis of Cowarts, BS in Exercise Science/Wellness

