Judge denies bond for Ariton man charged with aggravated child abuse

ENTERPRISE — An Ariton man charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with a four-month-old child remains in Coffee County Jail after Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson declined to set bond, citing Nate Warren Smith’s lack of physical address to return to should he be released.

“The defendant is unable to satisfy the mandatory conditions of release due to his inability to provide the court with a satisfactory address upon his release and as such the defendant has no right to be released and thus shall remain in the custody of the Coffee County Sheriff,” Wilson said in his ruling issued after a two-hour court hearing Friday on Smith’s request. “Should the defendant be able to satisfy the court that he has a physical address and can provide the court with that address, then the court will revisit the testimony and evidence presented at the Jan. 20 hearing and will evaluate the evidence presented.”

During Friday’s hearing Smith told the judge that his mother lives in Mississippi but that he did not know her exact address. His father, he said, has not had contact with him for more than two years. He also told the court that if Smith is released he would not be able to return to the address that he had prior to the charges.

Smith has been in jail since he and the mother of the infant, Brittany Faye Dakota Taylor, 19, were arrested Jan. 9 in connection with the incidents alleged to have occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, 2022, during which the child ended up with broken ribs, a compression fracture in vertebrae, and a leaking lymphatic duct in the child’s chest resulting in respiratory arrest.

Following their arrests, Wilson held separate online hearings for the couple and explained to both that they would be held without bond, pending the results of their “Aniah’s Law” hearing. Aniah’s Law” is named after a 19-year-old college student who was killed by a man free on $280,000 bond on 2019 kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder charges. The new law makes it harder for people charged with violent crimes to be eligible for bond and its parameters include the charge of aggravated child abuse.

Taylor is out of jail on $180,000 bond set by Wilson after a separate hearing. “While the allegations of the crime are extremely egregious and the injuries to the victim appalling, the court is nevertheless of the opinion that bail in this case is due to be set and that there are conditions of release that the court is satisfied will reasonable ensure the defendant’s appearance in court and protect the safety of the community or any person,” Wilson wrote in his decision filed one day after Taylor’s court hearing before him in Enterprise.

Wilson noted that Taylor, a lifelong resident of Coffee County and a graduate of New Brockton High School, has no criminal history and no history of failing to appear before the court. As a condition of setting bond, Wilson ruled that Taylor may not have any contact directly or indirectly with the child or the caregivers of the child may not leave the state and must inform the court of any change of address from her County Road 127 address in Ariton.

Smith’s hearing had been postponed until Friday because Smith had initially told the judge that he would retain an attorney but then told the court that he would need a court appointed attorney. Wilson appointed Elba attorney Alyse Fowler to represent Smith.