Julie Mills newest member of Luncheon Pilot Club
PHOTO TAKEN BY JACQUE HAWKINS

Julie Mills, sponsored by LPCE member Fran Walters, was recently initiated as the newest member of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise by LPCE President Debbie Godfrey.

Mills said she had seen articles in the paper about LPCE, but thought that she would have to be associated with an aviator in order to be a member.

The name "Pilot" was actually inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots who represented leadership and guidance.

The Pilot principles are friendship and service; the Pilot motto "True Course Ever"; Pilot colors green (life and vigor) and gold (sincerity of purpose); and the Pilot emblem is a riverboat pilot's wheel with eight spokes.

Pilot members say, "We don't fly planes, but we educate about brains!"

Shown in photo from left Walters, Mills and Godfrey. For information about joining LPCE, contact Brandy Woodham, Membership Chair, at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.

