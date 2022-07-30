Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to town

For Marty Hoffman, working as a dino trainer with Jurassic Quest is the ultimate job.

A self-described dinosaur nerd, Hoffman first saw the show when he took his own son to see it. It just so happened, Jurassic Quest was planning and hiring for a second show.

Six years later, Hoffman – known as Park Ranger Marty – said the show and exhibit thrills both kids and adults as well as teaches them all something new about dinosaurs.

“It’s really fascinating, I mean kids all love dinosaurs, but it’s kind of nice to go back and touch to that time when you actually loved dinosaurs and see it again through your kids’ eyes,” Hoffman said. “There’s a lot of new science out about dinosaurs now.”

Jurassic Quest will be at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan on Aug. 5-7.

The animatronic dinosaurs of Jurassic Quest represent the largest predators to playful baby dinosaurs. They are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar. Details are replicated with the help of leading paleontologists. The show, according to a news release, has tried to achieve authenticity on details such as coloration, teeth size, skin texture, and fur or feathers by drawing on the latest research and understanding of how dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Since Hoffman joined Jurassic Quest six years ago, the show and exhibit has grown from one show with three semi-trucks to three shows each with about 16 trucks carrying displays and equipment.

“Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America with by far the most dinosaurs and marine reptiles of any other show,” Hoffman said. “In fact, our Ancient Oceans exhibit even features a 50-foot megalodon shark. There’s so much more to do than actually just stare at the giant dinosaurs, which is really cool, but there’s also a live performance just about every hour on the half-hour each day for the raptor training show where you actually get a chance to learn how to train Utahraptors, which is a lot of fun.”

Tickets are $22 for children and adults and $19 for senior adults. Unlimited ride tickets, which include admission, are also available for children for $36 and give children unlimited access to dinosaur rides, inflatable bounce houses (socks required), and a fossil dig.

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for other individual activities will be available on-site starting at $6. Entry is free for children under 2 years old.

Tickets are sold for timed arrivals and should be reserved online at www.jurassicquest.com to ensure your desired date and time to attend. There is a 100% guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount, according to the news release. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.

Hours for Jurassic Quest will be Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with rides, shows and activities, the show also features a real dinosaur science area with fossils of T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dinosaur skull. Hoffman said there’s even a Dino 411 line for people to call with their questions from the exhibit and show.

“We try to make our show as educational as possible,” Hoffman said. “…If you have any questions about anything you see there as far as the dinosaurs are concerned, you can text me directly, and I will answer your questions about dinosaurs.”