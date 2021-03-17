 Skip to main content
Jury finds suspect in 2018 slaying of Neal Barber 'not guilty'
Neal Craft Barber’s family speaks out; justice wanted (copy)

A Dothan Police officer talks to residents of a home on Pettus Street after Neal Craft Barber's body was found beaten to death on Sept. 10, 2018.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE file

After a short deliberation, a suspect in the 2018 slaying of Neal Barber was found “not guilty” by the jury.

Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, 23, of Dothan, was exonerated of a murder charge after a two-and-a-half day trial and will soon be released from jail after two-and-a-half years behind bars.

His appointed lawyer, Adam Parker, said he believe DNA evidence presented during the trial led to the jury’s exoneration of his client. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning a “not guilty” verdict.

“Mr. Collins is excited to go home to his family,” Parker said shortly after the verdict on Wednesday. “We feel justice has been served and we hope the victim’s family finds justice and finds peace.”

According to police reports, Barber was beaten to death Sept. 10, 2018. His body was found in the 300 block of Dothan’s Pettus Street. He had multiple blunt-force trauma head injuries and broken ribs and other injuries from which he later died.

Neal Barber’s brother said he still believes Collins was culpable in his brother’s death.

“Obviously our family is disappointed that this defendant will not be held accountable for allegedly dragging my brother back to his death,” Tim Barber said on Wednesday. “We’re confident there will be a better result in the second trial.”

Police arrested two suspects in Barber’s murder. The second suspect, Dentavious Jamal Givens, 26, is set for a jury trial on May 3, according to state records.

Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

