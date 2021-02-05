Just keep swimming: 96-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Dothan Aquacise class

Mary Sherlock spends three mornings a week at the Westgate Recreation Aquatics Center, "still kicking," as the saying goes – quite literally – through the pool at her Aquacise class. However, Friday was not just an average day in class.

The lobby of the aquatics center was decorated with a large banner, balloons, and treats awaiting the end of the 9 a.m. class where Sherlock celebrated her 96th birthday with her daughter and classmates. Sherlock celebrated accordingly by getting in a good work out and then promptly eating cupcakes and chocolate gifted to her by classmates.

Sherlock has been attending Aquacise classes for almost three decades, and since the aquatic center's reopening from the pandemic she has been joined by her daughter, Tomi Sherlock, who has taken on the role of her protector, ensuring everyone stays masked and socially distant around them.

“This is what keeps her alive,” Sherlock said about her mother. “While the center was closed for the pandemic, she was almost in a wheelchair. We are so grateful that they have opened back up.”

Sherlock, teary-eyed and thankful, said that the other women of the class have embraced her mother and given her something to continue looking forward to each week.