Juvenile dies in two-vehicle crash south of Elba

ELBA – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Covington County juvenile.
The crash occurred when a 2006 Ford F150, traveling north on Alabama 189 and negotiating a curve, crossed into the southbound lane. As a result, the F150 collided with a 2017 Toyota Sienna.
The crash occurred approximately nine miles south of Elba city limits.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
