 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile dies in two-vehicle crash south of Elba
0 comments
alert top story

Juvenile dies in two-vehicle crash south of Elba

{{featured_button_text}}
State Troopers logo

ELBA – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Covington County juvenile.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred when a 2006 Ford F150, traveling north on Alabama 189 and negotiating a curve, crossed into the southbound lane. As a result, the F150 collided with a 2017 Toyota Sienna.

The crash occurred approximately nine miles south of Elba city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert