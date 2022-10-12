Kappa Pi Omega attends conference

Approximately 40 members of the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. were among the 1,000 members who attended the organization’s South Eastern Region Alabama Cluster in Mobile on Oct. 1. The South Eastern Region consists of chapters in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Colonel Teresa A. Townsend, Ret., of Enterprise is the president of the Kappa Pi Omega chapter, which currently has approximately 135 members from the Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, and Troy areas.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the first historically African-American sorority. It is currently composed of more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters with an international membership of more than 300,000 women who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.