 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kappa Pi Omega attends conference

  • Updated
  • 0
Kappa Pi Omega attends conference

Kappa Pi Omega members attended the AKA South Eastern Region Cluster in Mobile.

Approximately 40 members of the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. were among the 1,000 members who attended the organization’s South Eastern Region Alabama Cluster in Mobile on Oct. 1. The South Eastern Region consists of chapters in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Colonel Teresa A. Townsend, Ret., of Enterprise is the president of the Kappa Pi Omega chapter, which currently has approximately 135 members from the Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, and Troy areas.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the first historically African-American sorority. It is currently composed of more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters with an international membership of more than 300,000 women who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Saudi Arabia will face 'consequences' for its oil production cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert