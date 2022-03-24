Kappa Pi Omega brings home awards

Members of the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. were among the nearly 6,000 members who attended the organization’s 90th South Eastern Regional Conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 1-6, 2022. The conference theme was “Rolling Down the River with Excellence.”

Kappa Pi Omega Chapter received several awards during the 6-day conference. Among them was the Cynthia J. Finch Mentoring Award, which is presented to both graduate and undergraduate chapters that have developed and implemented a mentoring program. Under the leadership of committee chairperson Dana Wilson of Troy, Kappa Pi Omega members mentor undergraduate sorority members of Mu Alpha chapter at Troy University in Troy.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has an international program, Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service, which consists of five target areas developed by the organization’s international president. Kappa Pi Omega was a runner up for two of the targets:

• Target 2: Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, which focuses on Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention, Heart Health, Nutrition and Wellness for Life, and Care for the Caregivers. Adrienne Madison of Dothan is chairperson.

• Target 4: The Arts! which sponsors activities to increase opportunities for youth engagement and community awareness of visual and performing arts of the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Arts Movement. This committee is chaired by Joan Dangerfield and Eva Matthews, both of Dothan.

Awards Chairperson Joan Dangerfield, who was responsible for submission of all award entries for the chapter, said, “Every win is a win for the Wiregrass, the place we call home.” Colonel Teresa A. Townsend, Ret., of Enterprise is the president of the Kappa Pi Omega chapter, which currently has approximately 100 members from the Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, and Troy areas.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the first historically African-American sorority. It is currently composed of more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters with an international membership of more than 300,000 women who engage in programs of service that enhance the social, economic, and educational well-being of their local communities.