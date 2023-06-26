Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at DothanCivicCenter.org. There will be no opening support act.

This year KC will celebrate 50 years of entertaining us, writing songs, and performing around the world and has no intention of stopping.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as it was when it first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty.”

With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.