KCarl Smith to speak to Houston County Republican Women

KCarl Smith, a nationally recognized speaker and author based in Alabama, will speak at the Houston County Republican Women meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

Smith is considered an expert on diversity outreach, having empowered thousands of grassroots Conservatives, Republican Party precinct leaders, county and state leaders and candidates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is creator of the Frederick Douglass Republican Engagement Strategy, a persuasive messaging approach. He served as a member of the Trump Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board.

Those who want to attend can RSVP reservations by email at hcrwlunch@gmail.com, call 334-392-0705, or text Sue O’Donnell at 502-321-2475.

Reservations are needed by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Lunch is $15 per person at the door, payable by cash, check, or credit card.

To learn more about HCRW, go to the Houston County Republican Women page on Facebook or visit www.hcrw.us.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.