 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KCarl Smith to speak to Houston County Republican Women
0 Comments
top story

KCarl Smith to speak to Houston County Republican Women

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KCarl Smith to speak to Houston County Republican Women

KCarl Smith

 SUBMITTED

KCarl Smith, a nationally recognized speaker and author based in Alabama, will speak at the Houston County Republican Women meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

Smith is considered an expert on diversity outreach, having empowered thousands of grassroots Conservatives, Republican Party precinct leaders, county and state leaders and candidates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is creator of the Frederick Douglass Republican Engagement Strategy, a persuasive messaging approach. He served as a member of the Trump Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board.

Those who want to attend can RSVP reservations by email at hcrwlunch@gmail.com, call 334-392-0705, or text Sue O’Donnell at 502-321-2475.

Reservations are needed by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Lunch is $15 per person at the door, payable by cash, check, or credit card.

To learn more about HCRW, go to the Houston County Republican Women page on Facebook or visit www.hcrw.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert