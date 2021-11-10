Keel & Co. will host car show to raise funds for Wiregrass 2-1-1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have known the owners of Keel and Co. for years,” Sims said. “When I contacted them about the car show, they were grateful and more than happy to host the event.”

Dollar raffles will give participants a chance to win a charcoal grill donated by Dothan Lowe’s, a handheld electric blower donated by Dothan SunSouth, or a floor cleaning (three rooms and one hallway) donated by Barbour Master Clean.

Sims has extended the deadline to sign up for the car show to 1 p.m. the day of the event. The entry fee is $15, and all vehicles should be in place by 1:30 p.m. for judging.

Awards and trophies for first, second, and third place for each category as well as an overall winner for the best in show will be presented at 5:30 p.m. All cars, trucks, jeeps and motorcycles are welcome to participate.

Anyone who would like to preregister for the event or any business or individual who would like to make a tax-deductible donation can contact Sims at 334-350-0876 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.

People can make an online donation by visiting www.Wiregrass211.com and clicking on the donate tab and specifying the car show fundraiser.