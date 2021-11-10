Keel & Co. will host car show to raise funds for Wiregrass 2-1-1

When Gene Sims turns 51 on Saturday, he wants to give rather than receive, so he organized a car show to celebrate his birthday and to raise money for Wiregrass 2-1-1, a local nonprofit organization that connects people with local resources.
“The event idea started one morning when I woke up and decided I wanted to do something different for my birthday this year by giving back to the community,” Sims said. “I talked to several people about the idea and decided to look into Wiregrass 2-1-1.”
The event will be held at Keel and Co. Distilling located at 119 W. Church St. in Headland on Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Sims chose Wiregrass 2-1-1 because it helps communities in seven local counties, not just one or two.
David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, said he is grateful because the event is taking place during the best and busiest time of year with people needing extra assistance during the holidays.
“It’s difficult to get funding because we are not a federal or state agency,” Duke said. “The majority of our funding comes from local support from the community and the Wiregrass United Way, and we appreciate it more than people know.”
The event will have fun for the whole family with cornhole games, a large Jenga game, a food truck and a live band, all provided by Keel and Co.
“I have known the owners of Keel and Co. for years,” Sims said. “When I contacted them about the car show, they were grateful and more than happy to host the event.”
Dollar raffles will give participants a chance to win a charcoal grill donated by Dothan Lowe’s, a handheld electric blower donated by Dothan SunSouth, or a floor cleaning (three rooms and one hallway) donated by Barbour Master Clean.
Sims has extended the deadline to sign up for the car show to 1 p.m. the day of the event. The entry fee is $15, and all vehicles should be in place by 1:30 p.m. for judging.
Awards and trophies for first, second, and third place for each category as well as an overall winner for the best in show will be presented at 5:30 p.m. All cars, trucks, jeeps and motorcycles are welcome to participate.
Anyone who would like to preregister for the event or any business or individual who would like to make a tax-deductible donation can contact Sims at 334-350-0876 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.
People can make an online donation by visiting www.Wiregrass211.com and clicking on the donate tab and specifying the car show fundraiser.
Duke encourages anyone who needs assistance to call 2-1-1 and speak to an operator who can direct them to local agencies based on their location and needs.