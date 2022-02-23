Keeping The Hive: Course offers help for novice beekeepers

One thing is inevitable in beekeeping. You will get stung, and it will most likely be your fault.
“You’re gonna get stung; it will happen,” Susan Rigsby, president of the Wiregrass Beekeepers, said.
But a sting is a lot worse for the female worker bee – the only honey bees that actually have stingers. Chances are the stinger will stay in your skin and be ripped from the bee’s abdomen, killing the bee. The sting, however, releases an alarm pheromone that draws other bees to the “threat.”
A sting every now and then is a small price for beekeepers like Rigsby and fellow Wiregrass Beekeeper Bill Miller.
Rigsby became interested in bees after someone came to talk to her master gardener group about pollinators and the role they play.
“It was just fascinating, the way the whole hierarchy in the beehive how they work together as a community, as a colony – as far providing for the hive,” Rigsby said. “It’s just very interesting, and every time I go into a hive and see the interaction of the bees and what they’re doing it’s a new adventure every time. I love it.”
Wiregrass Beekeepers will hold its 2022 Spring Beginning Beekeeping Course starting Feb. 26 in the auditorium at Landmark Park’s Interpretive Center.
The course, held on Saturdays, is a total of four indoor sessions plus a field day on March 26 at Landmark Park’s Teaching Apiary. Each session, including the field session at the apiary, starts at 10 a.m. and will last about two hours.
Designed for novice beekeepers, the course provides all the information new beekeepers need for the first year after they establish their colonies. The sessions themselves are free to attend, but a $35 fee covers materials such as a beekeeping books and class handouts as well as a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association.
Park admission will be free for those attending the beekeeping class. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive in Dothan off U.S. 431.
For more information, call 334-794-8362 or email wgmiller@aol.com.
The individual sessions will cover different topics. The first session, which requires a hammer, will go over equipment needs, sources, and include some hands-on equipment assembly.
Remaining sessions will cover the three types of bees and their functions in a working colony. There will be a session on Alabama registration requirements, common bee pests, and diseases that can impact a colony. The final auditorium session on March 19 will look at the beekeeper’s year and demonstrate working a colony. Then, the beginning beekeepers will put on their protective gear for a live colony field session on March 26. The field session will involve light smokers, inspecting the hives at Landmark Park, going over proper hive working procedures, and finding the three types of bees.
The Landmark hive boxes – home to about 30,000 honey bees – gets checked regularly to make sure the bees have enough food and that pests are not endangering the bees. Honey gathered from the hives is actually sold in the park's general store.
Some honey bees in the Landmark hives are more aggressive than others, but if you don’t swat and walk away slowly, you’ll be OK. Most people get stung because they made a move they shouldn’t have, like Miller did on Wednesday when he was stung after putting his bare hand over a bee.
Miller uses pine straw to light his smoker, which puts out puffs of smoke to calm the bees.
“They have different temperaments,” Miller said of the bees. “Bear in mind that to the bees, I have just gone into their house, blown smoke all over the place and ripping apart the furniture. If I did that to your house, would you be happy?”
