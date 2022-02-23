Keeping The Hive: Course offers help for novice beekeepers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The course, held on Saturdays, is a total of four indoor sessions plus a field day on March 26 at Landmark Park’s Teaching Apiary. Each session, including the field session at the apiary, starts at 10 a.m. and will last about two hours.

Designed for novice beekeepers, the course provides all the information new beekeepers need for the first year after they establish their colonies. The sessions themselves are free to attend, but a $35 fee covers materials such as a beekeeping books and class handouts as well as a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association.

Park admission will be free for those attending the beekeeping class. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive in Dothan off U.S. 431.

For more information, call 334-794-8362 or email wgmiller@aol.com.

The individual sessions will cover different topics. The first session, which requires a hammer, will go over equipment needs, sources, and include some hands-on equipment assembly.