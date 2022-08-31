Kelly named Chief Legal Officer of Great Southern Wood

ABBEVILLE – Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. has announced the appointment of Stewart Andrew (Drew) Kelly as Chief Legal Officer.

He joins Great Southern Wood from Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C., a Birmingham-based law firm where he was a shareholder in the firm’s litigation practice. Prior to that, he was a partner at Lightfoot, Franklin & White, also headquartered in Birmingham.

Over his 23-year career, Kelly has represented clients from a wide range of industries in both state and federal matters all over the country and has represented multiple clients on a regional or national basis.

He has successfully tried and arbitrated numerous cases, including contract and business disputes, cases involving catastrophic injury and wrongful death, construction disputes, fraud cases, product liability cases, and employment matters, to name a few. Kelly has also overseen a wide variety of corporate and real estate transactions and provided strategic and legal advice for both public and private companies from multiple sectors.

Kelly received his undergraduate degree from Auburn University, graduating summa cum laude, and his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law, also graduating summa cum laude, with other honors that include receiving the M. Leigh Harrison Award, being designated a Hugo Black Scholar, and serving as articles editor for the Alabama Law Review.

In 1999, he clerked for the Honorable Judge Sam Pointer, Chief United States District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama. Kelly is a member of the State Bar in Alabama and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third and Eleventh Circuits.

Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. is the nation’s leading producer of pressure treated pine lumber for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses. The company is headquartered in Abbeville. It and its subsidiaries have plants located in Mobile, AL; Muscle Shoals, AL; Brookhaven, MS; Glenwood, AR; Columbus, TX; Buckner, MO; Conyers, GA; Jesup, GA; Mansura, LA; Bushnell, FL; Rocky Mount, VA; Hagerstown, MD; Fombell, PA; and Millwood, KY.

For information about Great Southern, call 334-585-2291 or visit www.yellawood.com.