 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for April 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for April 2022.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Nyla Butler, Paisley Faison, Mira Khan, Amina McNear, and Penelope Rea

1st Grade: Ailaylah Franklin, Kinley Jackson, Aleeza Khan, Duc Nguyen, and Brently Steege

2nd Grade: Roger Cassidy, James Gigliotti, Lennox McGinty, and Layla Mitchell

3rd Grade: Riley Baiz, Lyn Nguyen, William Harris Summers, and Angel Vasquez Jimenez

4th Grade: Preston Kyles, Jade Richards, and Kylir Smith

5th Grade: Lillian Smith and Sailor Thompson

People are also reading…

6th Grade: Rylan Copeland, Santiago Gigliotti, and Hannah Richards

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid US abortion crackdown, California seeks to be a ‘sanctuary’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert