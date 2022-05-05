Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for April 2022

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for April 2022.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Nyla Butler, Paisley Faison, Mira Khan, Amina McNear, and Penelope Rea
1st Grade: Ailaylah Franklin, Kinley Jackson, Aleeza Khan, Duc Nguyen, and Brently Steege
2nd Grade: Roger Cassidy, James Gigliotti, Lennox McGinty, and Layla Mitchell
3rd Grade: Riley Baiz, Lyn Nguyen, William Harris Summers, and Angel Vasquez Jimenez
4th Grade: Preston Kyles, Jade Richards, and Kylir Smith
5th Grade: Lillian Smith and Sailor Thompson
6th Grade: Rylan Copeland, Santiago Gigliotti, and Hannah Richards