Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for December
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for December 2021.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Amiliyonna Cobbs, Sophia Lopez, Tympeste Mathews, and London Walker

1st Grade: Lauren Daniels, Mariah Graham, Judah Meuleman, Roan Thomley, and Nolan Whittle

2nd Grade: Landon Brindisi, Braydon Goff, Trinh Le, and Ruby Mendez Morales

3rd Grade: Katelyn Melton, Grayson Onions, Ansley Phillips, and Selayah Stratton

4th Grade: Gisselle Contreras-Orellana and Kevin Roca Mata

5th Grade: Jordan Dawsey and Kameron Jackson

6th Grade: Brianna Beaty, NySra Johnson, and Kahmara Orange

