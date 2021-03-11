Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for February 2021

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for February 2021.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers.
They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Lydia Brindisi, Jae Culbreth, Dylan Estrada Jimenez, Ma’Kinley Floyd, and Ryden Rivera Sanchez
1st Grade: Eva Kirkland, Gisselle McCoy, Layla Mitchell, Theo Rea, and Nikolai Snyder
2nd Grade: Elyziabeth Britt, Kemarian Hawkins, Harris Summers, Da’Shuna Venible, and Destin Walker
3rd Grade: Kathrine Chafin, Takira Thrower, and AlleyKate Toben
4th Grade: Marco Cortes Torres, Alaja Williams, and Trystan Wilkerson-Norris
5th Grade: Juan Cordero Boche, Jay’veeaun Bourne, and Xavier Montiel Cortes
6th Grade: Trinity Ginn, Alexis Gomez, and Tyler Phipps
