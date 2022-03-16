Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for February 2022

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for February 2022.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Lily Burgess, Maddox Cunningham, Elisa Durr, Morgan Hamilton, and Josiah Jackson
1st Grade: Micah Cochran, Cooper Detter, Maria Hathaway, Ja’Kira Johnson, Maximus Reliford
2nd Grade: Zhmello Johnson, Tula Marich, Gisselle McCoy, Narlin Ortega Sanchez
3rd Grade: Jamarius Andrews, Mayson Black, Dakota Quarles, Da’shuna Venible
4th Grade: Lucero Mendez Morales, Giancarlo Michael Perez-Munoz, Taveiras Rivers
5th Grade: Malayjah Graham and Tristen Roberts
6th Grade: Halei Griggs, Richard Le, and Dawson Thomley