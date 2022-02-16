 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for January
Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for January

  Updated
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for January 2022.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Zayleigh Dean, Tessa Nguyen, Kylie Reynolds, Jordyn Robinson, and Ja’Kyrin Starling

1st Grade: Addison Franklin, Tatum Miller, Kasin Sawyer, and Gabriel Senn

2nd Grade: Lauren Linen, K’Aailyah McLain-Johnson, Lilliana Turner, and Brantley Watson

3rd Grade: Ava Coleman, Lucy Navarro, Kenleigh Whitten, and Ayden Williams

4th Grade: Brayden Jerry, Ally Singletary, and Audrey Williams

5th Grade: John David Gutierrez and Tayton Jenkins

6th Grade: DeMarian Davis, Ella Lunsford, and Mario Roca Yunier

