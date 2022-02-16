Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for January

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for January 2022.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Zayleigh Dean, Tessa Nguyen, Kylie Reynolds, Jordyn Robinson, and Ja’Kyrin Starling
1st Grade: Addison Franklin, Tatum Miller, Kasin Sawyer, and Gabriel Senn
2nd Grade: Lauren Linen, K’Aailyah McLain-Johnson, Lilliana Turner, and Brantley Watson
3rd Grade: Ava Coleman, Lucy Navarro, Kenleigh Whitten, and Ayden Williams
4th Grade: Brayden Jerry, Ally Singletary, and Audrey Williams
5th Grade: John David Gutierrez and Tayton Jenkins
6th Grade: DeMarian Davis, Ella Lunsford, and Mario Roca Yunier
