Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for May

  • Updated
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for May 2022.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 West.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Anna Ho, Troy Hutto, Kaylee Hutton, Shantavious Johnson, and Raelynn White

1st Grade: Rosalie Butsch, Aaliyah Kennedy, Kah’Ni Lowe, Lauren Taylor, and Wesley Youngblood

2nd Grade: Gabriel Brown, Quetzalli Gutierrez, and Vera Singletary

3rd Grade: Paris Bryant, John Parker Deaton, Brylee Fenn, and Logan Sexton

4th Grade: Ma’kenzi Anciso, Anna Kate Phipps, and Liam Speake-Halstead

5th Grade: Catherine Hathaway and Makira Neal-Craddock

6th Grade: Caroline Arriaga and Kayla Glover

