Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for May

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for May 2022.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 West.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Anna Ho, Troy Hutto, Kaylee Hutton, Shantavious Johnson, and Raelynn White
1st Grade: Rosalie Butsch, Aaliyah Kennedy, Kah’Ni Lowe, Lauren Taylor, and Wesley Youngblood
2nd Grade: Gabriel Brown, Quetzalli Gutierrez, and Vera Singletary
3rd Grade: Paris Bryant, John Parker Deaton, Brylee Fenn, and Logan Sexton
4th Grade: Ma’kenzi Anciso, Anna Kate Phipps, and Liam Speake-Halstead
5th Grade: Catherine Hathaway and Makira Neal-Craddock
6th Grade: Caroline Arriaga and Kayla Glover