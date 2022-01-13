Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for November 2021

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for November 2021.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Jayda Bell, Ryder Blocker, Dontavious Johnson, Piper Rea, and Orlando Zunun
1st Grade: Jonathan Cazares Cazares, Dylan Estrada Jimenez, JeanMarie Hernandez, Kazin Sawyer, and Oliver Springfield
2nd Grade: Arai Hernandez Luna, Pilar Rashada, Serani Samuels, and Greibelyn Sanchez DeLeon
3rd Grade: Gloria Adama, Gaspar Gaspar Sebastian, Kylie Melton, and Cruz Stefanson
4th Grade: Maddox Bussey, Ashton Potter, and Briannelys Roman Rivera
5th Grade: Kassidee Benson and O’Nessa Davis
6th Grade: Sophia Beverly, Muhammad Danish, and Jaxon Reeves
