Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for October 2021

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for October 2021.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a field trip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Chase Goolsby, Dakota Grimsley, Jakobe Hardaway, Kaylee Hylton, and Fynnock Jenkins
1st Grade: Elise Brewer, Emmalyn Davis, Kinley Jackson, Maryn Marchman, and Amelia Rea
2nd Grade: Yulissa Bautista Rutiaga, Collier Dodson, Noah Tiller, and Yusairah Zeeshan
3rd Grade: DaVarrion Conley, Nathaniel Harris, Joseph Rivera Sanchez, and Zamya Snell
4th Grade: ClaireBrooke Breth, Minh Le, and Takira Thrower
5th Grade: Kamyah Lee and Levi Sexton
6th Grade: Kristian Johnson, Chioma Nwaosu, and Natalie Turner