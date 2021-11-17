 Skip to main content
Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for October 2021
  Updated
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for October 2021.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a field trip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Chase Goolsby, Dakota Grimsley, Jakobe Hardaway, Kaylee Hylton, and Fynnock Jenkins

1st Grade: Elise Brewer, Emmalyn Davis, Kinley Jackson, Maryn Marchman, and Amelia Rea

2nd Grade: Yulissa Bautista Rutiaga, Collier Dodson, Noah Tiller, and Yusairah Zeeshan

3rd Grade: DaVarrion Conley, Nathaniel Harris, Joseph Rivera Sanchez, and Zamya Snell

4th Grade: ClaireBrooke Breth, Minh Le, and Takira Thrower

5th Grade: Kamyah Lee and Levi Sexton

6th Grade: Kristian Johnson, Chioma Nwaosu, and Natalie Turner

