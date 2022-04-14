 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelly Springs announces March Good Citizens

  • Updated
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for March 2022.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a fieldtrip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Landon Beckwith, Jacob Bright, Skarleth Cardona-Ramos, Athena Long, and Tyler Nguyen

1st Grade: Brayden Bright, Lesley Brindisi, Elijah Fenn, Makayla Pannell, and Oliver Springfield

2nd Grade: Adrian Herrington, Ava’Marie Holt, Sofia Rodriguez Morris, and Todd Terry

3rd Grade: An Le, Sophia Manning-Bump, Harmynie Phillips, and Amani Williams

4th Grade: Caiden Buggs, Baylie Cheshire, and Kannyn Pannell

5th Grade: Jordyn Floyd and Emmy Rea

6th Grade: Eneidy Auguste Rivera, Juan Cordero Boche, and Xavier Montiel Cortes

