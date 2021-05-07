 Skip to main content
Kelly Springs Elementary announces Good Citizens for April 2021
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for April 2021.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Lesley Brindisi, Micah Cochran, Landon Hiers, Cesalie Long,

and Kyleigh Stewart.

1st Grade: Venus Carthon, James Gigliotti, Lilliana Hannon, Charity

Rodgers, and Isabella Johnson.

2nd Grade: Jaleyah Farrier, Nathaniel Harris, Edwin Hernandez Luna,

Austin McKenzie, and Logan Sexton.

3rd Grade: ClaireBrooke Breth, Lily Potts, and Taliyah Thrower.

4th Grade: Malayjah Graham and Kamyah Lee.

5th Grade: Mariah McKee, Dezire Powell, and Emmy Preston.

6th Grade: Ketavius Dawsey, Timothy Durr, and Rowan Wilson.

