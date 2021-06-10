Kelly Springs Elementary School announces 4th nine weeks honor rolls for 2020-2021 school year

Kelly Springs Elementary School is proud to announce “A” and “AB” Honor Rolls for the 4th nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year. Congratulations to the following students:
1st Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Brooks Addison, Yulissa Bautista, Prince Black, Anniston Capouch, Venus Carthon, Collier Dodson, James Gigliotti, Jackson Grant, Corbyn Jackson, Maya Kirkland, Amaris Laster, Gisselle McCoy, Corbin Onions, Daksh Patel, Nolan Sasser, and Yusairah Zeeshan.
1st Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Arie’Anna Brackins, Landon Brindisi, Josiah Crews, Charity Franklin, Ava Garner, Taevion Glanton, Lilliana Hannon, Adrian Herrington, Hensli Jones, Eva Kirkland, Tula Marich, Ruby Mendez Morales, Layla Mitchell, Narlin Ortega Sanchez, Matthieu Ramos, Theo Rea, and Royas Townsend.
2nd Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Hadley Apida, Zaid Asad, Mayson Black, Arthur Brown, Isaac Brown, Katelyn Melton, Lucy Navarro, Carter Nguyen, Ansley Phillips, Brantley Potts, Kadin Sawyer, Logan Sexton, Abbigail Shirah, Abby Smith, and Lucas Whyte.
2nd Grade “AB” Hnor Roll:
Carson Abbott, Melody Berroteran, Mackenzie Belcher, Paris Bryant, Kaitlyn Buggs, John Parker Deaton, Landon Detter, Jamesia Dobson, Brylee Fenn, Blescyn Franklin, Jaxson Grace, Nathaniel Harris, Kemarian Hawkins, Leidiany Hernandez-Hernandez, David Johnston, Ben Judy, Haania Khan, Kanijah Marshall, Austin McKenzie, Dallas McKenzie, Kylie Melton, Amber Myhand, Amirah Newman, Tyler Norton, Grayson Onions, Grayson Purdue, Zaryah Russ, Zamya Snell, Kaden Spears, Cruz Stefanson, Adrian Streety, Harris Summers, Kynnedi Thomas, and Lilliana Turner, Da’shuna Venible, Kenley Whitten, Ayden Williams, and Syncere Williams.
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Marybeth Dean, Cooper Griffith, Zoey Kissic, Kannyn Pannell, Alondra Rodriguez, Ally Singletary, Liam Speake-Halstead, Alivianna Springfield, and Takira Thrower.
3rd Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Ivy Anderson, Ky’Mani Beckum, Baylie Cheshire, Gisselle Contreras-Orellana, Lucas Donner, Gael Hernandez Metzhua, Aowyn Jenkins, Dayanna Peterson, Anna Kate Phipps, Lily Potts, Amora Pratt, Shelton Scarbrough, AlleyKate Toben, Amare Walker, Audrey Williams, and Khloe Wratchford.
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Chloe Aman, Matthew Biddle, Marco Cortes Torres, Elle Kirkland, Caylen Knowles, Isabella O’Connell, Emmy Rea, Jayden Salter, and Bryleigh Sikora.
4th Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Lucas Attoumo, Harper Breckenridge, Britney Cazares Cazares, Baylor Downing, Jordon Dunbar, Kameron Jackson, Tayton Jenkins, Sailor Thompson, and Saira Williams.
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Ethan Aman, Maheen Asad, Brianna Beaty, Sophia Beverly, Jacobie Brady, Rylan Copeland, William Craig, Danikka Hafner-Brunson, Richard Le, Mariah McKee, Xavier Montiel Cortes, Ja’Kaiya Myers, Kahmara Orange, Dezire Powell, Emmy Preston, Grayson Roedl, Natalie Turner, Cruz Vega, Zi’kyra White, Sophie Wilcox, and Danish Zeeshan.
5th Grade “AB” Honor Roll:0
Caroline Arriaga, Jay’Veeaun Bourne, Omar Coyt, Demarian Davis, Peyton Driskell, Kayla Glover, K’Jon Helms, Isadore Kelley, Anazjia Lee, Ella Lunsford, Allie Potter, Samuel Quiahua, Dawson Thomley, and Madison Waters.
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll:
Darinda Beacham, Aubrey Cheshire, Nicholas Clark, Brookelynn Freeman, Adilyn Garlington, Anyimeka Gbotcho, Alexis Gomez, Gavin Love, Tucker Pannell, Josue Sanchez Ramirez, Ashlynn Sasser, and Rowan Wilson.
6th Grade “AB” Honor Roll:
Jason Bouchard, Alliyah Brown, Tasia Bryant, Clae Camp, Elivet Cazares Cazares, Jaleah Cooper, Nygeria Dupont, Ja’Davian Farrier, Tazyiah Goods, Kenya Griffin, Tristan Johnson, Jayden Knight, Isaiah Michel, Quadarius Moore, Tyler Phipps, Amaya Springfield, Ruby Thompson, and Ty’Yanna Thomas.