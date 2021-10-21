Kelly Springs Elementary School recognizes Good Citizens for September

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for September 2021.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a field trip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Antonio Jenkins, Zy’keenan McCray, Skye Riggsbee, Daisy Sanders, and Bryson Watson
1st Grade: Colton Austin, Aaliyah Kennedy, Avery Manley, Chandler Nguyen, and Savannah Phipps
2nd Grade: Reid Blocker, Corbin Onions, Maylin Sanchez Gomez, and Daksh Patel
3rd Grade: McKenzie Belcher, Mayson Black, Alexa Delgado, and Lyn Nguyen
4th Grade: Aowyn Jenkins, Thomas Athan Miller, and Kavin Sawyer
5th Grade: Matthew Biddle and Britney Cazares Cazares
6th Grade: Danikka Hafner Brunson, Isabella Morgan, and Grayson Roedl
