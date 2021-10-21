 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Springs Elementary School recognizes Good Citizens for September
0 Comments

Kelly Springs Elementary School recognizes Good Citizens for September

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Springs Elementary School, Dothan

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for September 2021.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a field trip to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for a special art project and lunch that was provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Antonio Jenkins, Zy’keenan McCray, Skye Riggsbee, Daisy Sanders, and Bryson Watson

1st Grade: Colton Austin, Aaliyah Kennedy, Avery Manley, Chandler Nguyen, and Savannah Phipps

2nd Grade: Reid Blocker, Corbin Onions, Maylin Sanchez Gomez, and Daksh Patel

3rd Grade: McKenzie Belcher, Mayson Black, Alexa Delgado, and Lyn Nguyen

4th Grade: Aowyn Jenkins, Thomas Athan Miller, and Kavin Sawyer

5th Grade: Matthew Biddle and Britney Cazares Cazares

6th Grade: Danikka Hafner Brunson, Isabella Morgan, and Grayson Roedl

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A grandmother’s campaign plants over a million trees in Mexico

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert