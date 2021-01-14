 Skip to main content
Kelly Springs Good Citizens for December 2020
Kelly Springs Good Citizens for December 2020

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for December 2020.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 West.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Emeri Butt, Kinley Jackson, Chandler Nguyen, Bryson Onions, and Jeremiah Rodriguez Aguilar

1st Grade: Yulisa Bautista, Reakeith Guy, Chase Maffett, Daksh Patel, and Royas Townsend

2nd Grade: Hadley Apida, Ava Coleman, Alexa Delgado, Amirah Newman, and Tyler Norton

3rd Grade: Priscilla Durr, Gael Hernandez Metzhua, and Ally Singletary

4th Grade: Lucas Attoumo, Britney Cazares Cazares, and Aarav Patel

5th Grade: Rylan Copeland, Tarajia Lopez Lewis, and Ella Lunsford

6th Grade: Kenya Griffin, Kailyanna Mitchell, and Kingston Quinones

