Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for January 2023.
The students, chosen by their teachers and peers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They are being rewarded with a luncheon and special art project.
The students recognized are:
Kindergarten: Arabella Andrews, Phoenix DeLoach, Ma’Kenzie McKisseth, Jennings Meuleman, and Ixel Sanchez Gomez
1st Grade: Maddox Cunningham, Kaylee Hylton, Fynnock Jenkins, and Isabela Miranda
2nd Grade: Colton Austin, Lesley Brindisi, Makenzie Graham, Bryson Onions, Jay’Vion Williams
3rd Grade: Tula Marich, Malcolm Shumate, and Lilliana Turner
4th Grade: Brylee Fenn, Sophia Manning-Bump, and Jaylen Owens
5th Grade: Maddox Bussey, Thomas Athan Miller, and Giancarlo Michael Perez-Munoz
6th Grade: K’Jon Helms and Bryleigh Sikora