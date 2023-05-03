Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for March 2023.
The students, chosen by their teachers and peers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They are being rewarded with a luncheon and special art project.
The students recognized are:
Kindergarten: Lyana Bowman, Christian Cooley, Leonidas Jackson, Jamir Rivers, and Noria Shalishali
1st Grade: Lily Burgess, Isaiah Mallery, Tympeste Mathews, and Hector Velasquez Ralios
2nd Grade: Leslie Brindisi, Malaysia McLeod, Leliana Miranda, Makayla Pannell, and Jose Rodriguez Vaca
3rd Grade: Arai Hernandez Luna, Daksh Patel, and Royas Townsend
4th Grade: Nathaniel Jackson, An Le, Dakota Quarles, and Ayden Williams
5th Grade: Bailey Cheshire, Kannyn Pannell, and Briannelys Roman Rivera
6th Grade: Ny’aziah Kilby and Lillian Smith