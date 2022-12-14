Dothan restauranteur and Season 16 "Top Chef" winner Kelsey Barnard Clark recently revealed a family recipe secret: her grandmother’s Southern-style squash casserole recipe featuring a decadent mayo crumble crust.

“It’s my favorite dish at a holiday spread and is something I crave more often than I can admit,” Clark said. “I’ve consumed enough in my 30 years to consider myself an expert on the topic.”

It's one of the recipes the chef and KBC owner always leans on for the holidays. Another secret is the dish is made with Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise. Here is the recipe:

Kelsey Barnard Clark’s Grandmother’s Squash Casserole Recipe

Ingredients

4 cups onion, sliced thin

6 medium yellow squash, sliced into ½ inch half moons (equal to roughly 12 cups)

3 teaspoons salt

1 stick butter plus more for buttering dish

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup sour cream

½ cup plus ¼ cup Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

1 cup extra sharp cheddar, grated fresh

½ cup gruyere, grated fresh

½ cup parmesan, grated fresh

5-8 turns fresh ground black pepper

¼ cup cornmeal

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Salt to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to convection at 400 degrees. Melt half stick of butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add onions, squash and 1 teaspoon salt. Let cook down over medium heat for about 10 minutes. The squash will release their liquid and the mix will shrink to almost half its size. Lower the heat and cook 30 minutes, stirring frequently and scraping the bottom often. You’ll know it’s done when it’s golden in color.

In a medium-large mixing bowl, mix together eggs, sour cream, mayonnaise, pepper, cheddar and 1 ½ teaspoons salt. Gently fold in squash mix, being careful not to completely mash the squash. Taste the mix and add more salt if needed.

Butter an 11x7 inch (2 quart) casserole dish and sprinkle the inside with the cornmeal. Pour in squash mix. In a medium mixing bowl toss together panko, parmesan, gruyere and mayo, stirring together until it makes a crumble. Top casserole with panko mix. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown on top, then reduce down to 350 degrees for remaining 15 minutes or until bubbling and golden on the edges.

Kelsey’s Tips

To achieve the perfect squash casserole, you must pass these three tests:

1. Crust: golden, crispy and cheesy. Must be in perfect harmony and cheese shall not overwhelm crust.

2. Squash cookery: Squash should be caramelized and cooked prior to joining forces with casserole accoutrements. Please do not think you can fool me and skip the two-cook method. I will know.

3. Casserole consistency: Casserole should be set but not firm and there should be no liquid present in the bottom of the dish. Should be comparable in texture to a perfectly made custard or egg casserole.