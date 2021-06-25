Kemp speaks to Coffee County Master Gardeners

Helen Sue Kemp, a Wiregrass Master Gardener, was a recent speaker at a Coffee County Master Gardener's Association meeting.

Kemp’s 20 years as a Master Gardener and her involvement at the greenhouse located at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has made her obtain a wealth of information about seeds and her topic was "Seed Starting."

Her informative talk and showing of items to use when starting seeds was very well received and enjoyed by all attending.

She stressed the three steps to seed starting: 1) multiple seeds placed in selected soil in small containers with cover in a heated environment; 2) germination and growth to approximate 1 to 2 inches; then move small plants to starter pots; 3) continue to monitor, water, keep warm and fertilize with weak fish emulsion, if necessary; then move to individual pots to sell.

Shown in photo from left: CCMGA Programs Chairperson Maggie Sickler, Kemp and CCMGA President Ed Speigner.

It you’re interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact the Extension Office (334-894-4497) and get your name on the list for the next training class.

