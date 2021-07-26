Kendall Moore of Dothan named to Sewanee Dean's List

SEWANEE, Tenn. – Kendall Moore of Dothan has been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the Spring 2021 term.

To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Kendall Moore is the daughter of Anissa and Judson B. Moore of Dothan.

The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.