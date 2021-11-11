Kids learn important lessons in NPF livestock shows

Karlee Kirkland, 16, of Cottonwood has done the Peanut Festival Poultry Show for the last three years and has been raising chickens since she was in eighth grade. She first became interested when she was attending Beverlye Magnet School, which had a program featuring chickens.

For this year’s poultry show, Karlee entered four chickens from among the 23 chickens she has at home. Over time, she’s learned a lot about chicken anatomy, filled her family’s refrigerators with eggs and has learned to balance the responsibility of caring for her chickens with her other interests, such as school sports.

She doesn’t sell her chickens and she does get quite attached because they become like pets. She even names them – although there’s a few that look so much alike she ends up calling them all the same name.

“I’ve learned that chickens are very intelligent, and they know what they want,” Karlee said. “They do have personalities; they definitely have personalities.”

The hardest part about raising chickens is building a relationship with them, she said.

“I know that sounds silly, but if you don’t get out there and you don’t care for them, they’re not going to like you,” Karlee said. “Then, going out there and taking care of them is even harder than it would have been if you had a relationship with them … where they’re not scared of me and they know that I’m their caretaker.”

