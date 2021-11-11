Kids learn important lessons in NPF livestock shows

After getting her first bath with a toothbrush, Lo Mein perched on Brea Swindall’s head as the 11-year-old practiced spelling words on her tablet.
Surprisingly, giving a chicken a bath with a toothbrush wasn’t difficult, Brea said. In fact, the Buff Orpington was OK with the experience. Lo Mein was one of 10 pullets that Brea raised for 20 weeks as part of the 4-H Chick Chain program, which includes a show and auction Friday night during the National Peanut Festival.
“Lo Mein is more of the – I won’t say the rebellious one – but she’s more outgoing,” Brea said.
Brea, who lives in Troy, named all her chicks after chicken dishes: Lo Mein, Fried Rice, Dumpling, Mini (as in the tiny sandwich), Pot Pie, Soup, Liver, Biscuit, and Tender. She lost Chicken Nugget, however, and Dumpling turned out to be a rooster.
Only Lo Mein and Mini made the cut for the Chick Chain show, which will feature 60 chickens raised by 4-H youth.
“I love chickens; they’re so soft,” Brea said.
All week long, local youth have participated in daily livestock shows held during the National Peanut Festival – lamb, sheep, goats, hogs, poultry, and cattle. Some even took home calves and pigs they snagged during the popular calf and greased pig scrambles. While the pigs will go to market before next year’s festival, the calves will return to the 2022 peanut festival with their young owners, who will spend the next year caring for them.
Kids who participate in livestock shows learn the basics, of course – animal anatomy; how often and how much they eat; and how to keep livestock healthy and clean. Caring for livestock, according to show organizers, also teaches local youth responsibility and instills in them the importance of caring for livestock animals, especially if their fate is to enter the food supply.
Liz MacAloney, 15, of Dale County, had five hogs at the fairgrounds for this year’s 4-H hog show – one from the 4-H Pig Pen project and four that she has taken to regional shows in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. She’s been showing hogs since she was 11 years old.
“I started with 4-H and then after I hit that show ring it was like that’s my passion, that’s what I love to do,” Liz said.
When she started, Liz was clueless, she said. Plus, she had a crazy hog. Over the last four years, Liz put time in with her hogs, which reach market weight at just under 300 pounds. She learned to properly walk them and show them; what feed percentages they need for a healthy diet; and even how to mix feed at home. Now she likes working with younger participants at hog shows and even ran a showmanship clinic for this year’s 4-H hog show held Thursday at the fairgrounds.
“It’s been a learning process the whole way,” Liz said. “I feel like I’m a lot more responsible now knowing that’s my priority every morning to get up, walk that pig; every night after school, walk that pig.”
There’s a reality at the end of raising a hog, however, and Liz said the first time she sent a hog to market for slaughter and processing was difficult.
“At first, it was a lot of tears,” Liz said. “But, I knew exactly what that pig ate; I knew exactly how that pig was treated; and so I knew it was its time.”
Hope Challancin, 15, of Troy has been raising hogs for six years as part of 4-H. She currently has two hogs and brought them both to Thursday’s show.
Three things needed for success in raising hogs – feed, shade, and water.
“Every day, I feed them and give them more water; and then I scoop their poop, and then we practice showing,” Hope said. “They don’t always do what their supposed to, but you tap them behind their shoulder and they should go. You tap them on the left side of their head to make them go right and the right side to make them go left.”
Hope recently started showing cows. She learned a lot of patience working with hogs.
“They are stubborn at times,” Hope said. “You have to work with them and they have to work with you.”
On top of the 4-H Chick Chain show, the Peanut Festival Poultry Show featured 86 entries with chickens, turkeys, ducks, and other poultry breeds represented. Display kennels for the poultry show are often elaborately decorated by those who enter.
Karlee Kirkland, 16, of Cottonwood has done the Peanut Festival Poultry Show for the last three years and has been raising chickens since she was in eighth grade. She first became interested when she was attending Beverlye Magnet School, which had a program featuring chickens.
For this year’s poultry show, Karlee entered four chickens from among the 23 chickens she has at home. Over time, she’s learned a lot about chicken anatomy, filled her family’s refrigerators with eggs and has learned to balance the responsibility of caring for her chickens with her other interests, such as school sports.
She doesn’t sell her chickens and she does get quite attached because they become like pets. She even names them – although there’s a few that look so much alike she ends up calling them all the same name.
“I’ve learned that chickens are very intelligent, and they know what they want,” Karlee said. “They do have personalities; they definitely have personalities.”
The hardest part about raising chickens is building a relationship with them, she said.
“I know that sounds silly, but if you don’t get out there and you don’t care for them, they’re not going to like you,” Karlee said. “Then, going out there and taking care of them is even harder than it would have been if you had a relationship with them … where they’re not scared of me and they know that I’m their caretaker.”
