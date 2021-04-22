Kiera Howell of Geneva makes Performing Arts donation to Mulkey Elementary School

The Cultural Arts Center holds its annual Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr. Talent Competition each year in February for youth ages 5 to 18.

One of the event’s favorite parts is the People’s Choice Award, where people get a chance to vote for their favorite performing artist.

In the voting, $1 equals one vote. Once all the dollars are tallied up, the winner is announced, and the fun begins.

Thirty percent of the total proceeds raised in People’s Choice voting go to the winner’s school and the winner gets to help the principal choose what needs to be done with the money and what arts category it needs to go into.

This empowers performing artists to use their voice to help their school with the arts program that concerns them the most.

One of the missions of the Cultural Arts Center is to cultivate creativity in the Wiregrass and embrace the arts and culture as essential elements of a healthy community.

In 2020 during the finals of Wiregrass Talent Quest, Kiera Howell from Mulkey Elementary School in Geneva won the People's Choice Award.