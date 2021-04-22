 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiera Howell of Geneva makes Performing Arts donation to Mulkey Elementary School
0 comments

Kiera Howell of Geneva makes Performing Arts donation to Mulkey Elementary School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kiera Howell of Geneva makes Performing Arts donation to Mulkey Elementary School

Cultural Arts Center President Christina Nelson is shown with Kiera Howell.

 SUBMITTED

The Cultural Arts Center holds its annual Wiregrass Talent Quest Jr. Talent Competition each year in February for youth ages 5 to 18.

One of the event’s favorite parts is the People’s Choice Award, where people get a chance to vote for their favorite performing artist.

In the voting, $1 equals one vote. Once all the dollars are tallied up, the winner is announced, and the fun begins.

Thirty percent of the total proceeds raised in People’s Choice voting go to the winner’s school and the winner gets to help the principal choose what needs to be done with the money and what arts category it needs to go into.

This empowers performing artists to use their voice to help their school with the arts program that concerns them the most.

One of the missions of the Cultural Arts Center is to cultivate creativity in the Wiregrass and embrace the arts and culture as essential elements of a healthy community.

In 2020 during the finals of Wiregrass Talent Quest, Kiera Howell from Mulkey Elementary School in Geneva won the People's Choice Award.

Then COVID-19 hit. Schools shut down. Nothing was happening in the arts at school. The 2020-2021 school year started but no one could come into the school and Kiera moved on to middle school.

But as things improved with COVID, the Cultural Arts Center was able to help Kiera donate $513 to Mulkey Elementary School to be used toward buying new lavalier microphones for both the choral and drama departments so their voices can be heard throughout a production.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA rover extracts first oxygen from Mars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert