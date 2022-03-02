 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Killebrew re-elected as a Director of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association
  • Updated
Lester Killebrew

ABBEVILLE – Lester Killebrew of SunSouth, a John Deere Dealer with locations in Abbeville, Andalusia, Auburn, Brundidge, Clanton, Demopolis, Dothan, Foley, Mobile, Montgomery, Samson, Tuscaloosa, AL, Barnesville, Blakely, Carollton, Columbus, Donalsonville, GA, Carthage, Gulfport, Lucedale and Meridian, MS was re-elected to serve as a Director of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association.

The event took place at the Annual Business Session of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association on March 1 at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront Hotel in Savannah, Georgia.

At the Deep Southern Annual Business Session other officers that were re-elected to serve were: Chairman, Jeremy Gantt from Ruston, LA; Immediate Past Chairman, Jeff Adams from Monroe, LA; Vice Chairman, Ryan Abell from Lake Charles, LA; Treasurer, Josh Vines from West Monroe, LA and President/CEO & Corporate Secretary, Vincent Zebeau Jr. from Baton Rouge, LA.

Other directors also re-elected were Thomas Soileau from Opelousas, LA; Greg Hollier from Bunkie, LA; Mickey Bates from Clanton, AL; Bill Mason from Blue Ridge, GA; Roger Harrod from Roopville, GA; Bob Rodriguez from Riverview, FL; Ricky Smith from Jay, FL; Jerry Toomey from Theodore, AL and Stephen Dottolo from St. Rose, LA. Bo Schlechter from Wellington, FL was newly elected as a Director.

The Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association is made up of Agricultural, Industrial, Forestry, Turf, Irrigation & Outdoor Power Equipment Dealers in Louisiana, South Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

