Killebrew re-elected as a Director of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association

ABBEVILLE – Lester Killebrew of SunSouth, a John Deere Dealer with locations in Abbeville, Andalusia, Auburn, Brundidge, Clanton, Demopolis, Dothan, Foley, Mobile, Montgomery, Samson, Tuscaloosa, AL, Barnesville, Blakely, Carollton, Columbus, Donalsonville, GA, Carthage, Gulfport, Lucedale and Meridian, MS was re-elected to serve as a Director of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association.

The event took place at the Annual Business Session of the Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association on March 1 at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront Hotel in Savannah, Georgia.

At the Deep Southern Annual Business Session other officers that were re-elected to serve were: Chairman, Jeremy Gantt from Ruston, LA; Immediate Past Chairman, Jeff Adams from Monroe, LA; Vice Chairman, Ryan Abell from Lake Charles, LA; Treasurer, Josh Vines from West Monroe, LA and President/CEO & Corporate Secretary, Vincent Zebeau Jr. from Baton Rouge, LA.