Kindred Hospice presents Caring Heart Award to Temeca White

Kindred Hospice along with Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation would like to announce the Q1 recipient of their “Caring Heart” award.

This award is a way to recognize and thank those serving in the Skilled Nursing Industry who, throughout the pandemic, have been devoted to their profession and steadfast in the wonderful care, love and comfort they have provided to their residents.

Temeca White works in Housekeeping at Extendicare. She was nominated by her peers for exemplifying excellence in her responsibilities.

As evidenced by her nominations, Temeca has a tremendous passion for her work and is always going above and beyond her duties. She has been employed with Extendicare for 23 years.

Temeca was presented a gift basket from Kindred Hospice as a token of appreciation for a job well done. Shown, from left, are Temeca White, Caring Heart Recipient, and Kim Pritchett, Kindred Hospice.